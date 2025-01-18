Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver has pleaded guilty causing death by dangerous driving after a collision which killed a care worker.

Wayne Parkes was fatally injured while walking home along Station Road, Chapeltown, at 5pm on April 17, 2024. He was 50.

At Sheffield Crown Court (January 17, 2025), 20-year-old Corey Langley, of Knutton Road, Parson Cross, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard how Langley was 18 at the time of the collision on Station Road, which is a busy shopping area with a 30mph speed limit.

His Honour Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Langley: "You must understand that prison is inevitable."

Langley will be sentenced on February 14.

He has been banned from driving between now and his next court appearance.