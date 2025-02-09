A driver from Sheffield has faced court after he failed to notify the police after a cyclist was injured in a collision with his car.

Justin Timothy Foster, aged 38, of Sheffield, left the scene on Boroughbridge Road, in York, and did not report the incident to the police, said North Yorkshire Police, who investigated the case.

The cyclist suffered a number of injuries, including cuts to her face, and was taken to hospital.

North Yorkshire Police carried out an investigation to find Foster, who they said left the victim with only his first name and a mobile number on a scrap of paper before driving off.

A Sheffield driver been prosecuted after a collision with a cyclist on Boroughbridge Road, in York. Photo: Googe | Google

They said despite numerous calls and voicemails by officers in the weeks that followed, Foster failed to answer or respond on the number he gave the victim at the scene.

Enquiries were also made with a neighbouring police force which confirmed he had not reported the incident to them either.

During a thorough investigation into the collision, which happened on March 28 this year, Foster was traced to an address in Sheffield.

The case was sent to York Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to causing injury by careless driving.

On Wednesday, he was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay almost £200 in costs and a victim surcharge.

York-based PC Jack Milner, of North Yorkshire Police, said after the hearing: “Foster left the scene of a serious collision without providing important details, including his full name, address or vehicle registration number.

“He then failed to respond to attempts to contact him, which dragged out the investigation for the victim.”

“Although the cyclist suffered a serious injury, thankfully she was wearing a cycle helmet. It’s a poignant reminder of how helmets and other safety features such as lights and high-visibility clothing can save lives.

“This case also serves as an important reminder to motorists to give cyclists space when overtaking them. The minimum is 1.5 metres, or five feet, but we’d recommend more wherever possible and at higher speeds.

“And if you’re involved in a collision and someone is clearly injured, you should contact the police as soon as possible.”