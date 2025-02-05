New 20mph speed limit order in quiet Sheffield suburb to be made as consultation ends

A new 20mph speed limit in a quiet Sheffield suburb will be implemented following the end of a public consultation which found overwhelming support for the scheme.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee will next week be asked to approve that the Walkley 20mph speed limit order be made.

A report explained that during a consultation period on the matter, there were more than 5000 letters and A3 colour plans sent to each resident within Walkley, and the council received 135 emails of support and 27 objections.

The document added: “Some of the residents objecting to the scheme are generally supportive of 20mph speed limits but object to them being on the main roads such as Walkley Road and South Road.

“These are “C” class roads and the 20mph speed limit strategy states that whether these roads are included in the scheme is determined by speed data. Speed surveys showed that the average speed on these roads was below the 27mph threshold required for a road to be included in a sign only 20mph scheme and therefore we have no reason to excluded them.

“Local members are supportive about the inclusion of these roads.”

However, the report also states that several of the residents objecting referenced the Active Travel measures that were implemented in the Walkley area and how that was having a negative effect on their journeys and the introduction of this 20mph speed limit would further affect this.

The council’s response is that the measures are there to make it safer to travel along and crossroads, reduce the noise pollution and encourage residents to spend more time outside.

The council added: “The adoption of the Sheffield 20mph Speed Limit Strategy established the principle of introducing sign-only 20mph speed limits in all suitable residential areas.

“Reducing the speed of traffic in residential areas should, in the long term, reduce the number and severity of collisions, reduce the fear of accidents, encourage sustainable modes of travel and contribute towards the creation of a more pleasant, cohesive environment.

“Having considered the response from the public and other consultees it is recommended that the 20mph speed limit in Walkley be implemented as, on balance, the benefits of the scheme in terms of safety and sustainability are considered to outweigh the concerns raised.”

However, in a different document the council admitted that enforcement could be an issue as police may want to use their limited resources elsewhere so the aim is “ to build a community acceptance that 20mph is the appropriate maximum speed to travel at in residential areas”.

The scheme will be further discussed at 2pm next Wednesday (February 12) at Sheffield Town Hall.