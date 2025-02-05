Double yellow lines for village road to prevent ‘obstructive and illegal’ parking

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) has approved new double yellow lines along parts of Ballfield Lane, Kexborough, to address traffic flow and access problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) had reported traffic flow and bus stop access problems caused obstructive and illegal parking, particularly during school pick-up and drop-off times.

BMBC’s traffic unit conducted an investigation and found that both public service and emergency vehicles have been hindered by the current parking situation, which poses risks to public safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To resolve the issue, the council has today (February 5) approved the introduction of the double yellow lines along Ballfield Lane and its junctions with Uplands Avenue, Cooper Road, and Priestley Avenue. These restrictions will also extend to Churchfield Lane, improving access to the busy priority intersection at the southern end of Ballfield Lane.

Ballfield Lane

The proposed changes are expected to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance access to bus stops, ultimately leading to a safer and more reliable public transport service. However, some on-street parking spaces will be lost, although most residential properties in the area offer private off-street parking.

The proprietors of the Post Office on Ballfield Lane expressed concerns that the proposed restrictions could negatively impact their business. They argue that the parking congestion is only problematic during specific school hours and proposed a more targeted solution. They also raised concerns about limited parking for elderly and disabled customers, especially given that the Post Office is a vital service for surrounding villages.

Darton West councillors also raised objections, echoing concerns from local businesses about the potential loss of custom and the inconvenience for disabled drivers. Following discussions, a revised proposal was developed to reduce the extent of restrictions, including the introduction of a limited waiting bay outside the Post Office, operational during school peak hours (8 am to 5 pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the meeting, councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet member for environment and highways, said that the basis of both objections was that the restrictions were “excessive, in that they were to apply at all times, when the issues for which mitigation was sought only occurred during two short periods each weekday during term time. To address the objections, officers from the traffic team met on site with ward councillors and the Post Office proprietors.

“The provision of a limited waiting bay outside the Post Office was suggested to provide high turnover, short-term parking to assist customers.”

The Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) is being funded by the SYMCA, with advertising and legal fees estimated at £7,500.