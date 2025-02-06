Petition calls for speed limit to be cut on busy Sheffield road where walkers face big risks

A petition is calling on Sheffield Council to cut the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph on a busy road.

At a full council meeting yesterday (February 5), members heard about a petition with 150 signatures calling on the council to reduce the speed limit on Nether Lane and Cowley Lane in Ecclesfield.

Susan Davidson, the lead petitioner, addressed the council in the chamber and told members that they need the council to “prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the community” and she said they were asking for a “modest adjustment” of the speed limits on these above-mentioned roads.

She said: “To ensure that the residents of Nether Lane and Cowley Lane estates can feel secure walking and moving around their neighbourhoods.”

Ms Davidson told members that the residents currently face “significant” risk when walking to Chapeltown as their only option is a narrow path while “heavy trucks pass them at speeds of 40mph”.

She also raised the issue of pupils and students attending the nearby school who could also be in danger of fast-moving cars.

The campaigners’ proposal is to extend the 30mph speed limit further up on the hill – closer to the junction of Nether Lane and Cowley Lane.

From the council, Cllr Ben Miskell, the chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, told the petitioner and members that he has asked officers to conduct an analysis of the location.

He said that the data showed over the last five years there have been three crashes resulting in injuries along Cowley Lane – but none of those involved pedestrians.

Cllr Miskell added he recognised the concerns but there are other parts of Sheffield where urgent action is needed.

However, he later agreed to defer the case to his committee so further talks could be held on what could be done to ensure people feel safe in their community in Ecclesfield and Chapeltown.