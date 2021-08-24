Sheffield detectives issue appeal for information after assault victim dies 10 days after attack
Detectives have issued an appeal for information after a man attacked in a Sheffield street died 10 days later.
The 27-year-old man was assaulted on Halifax Road, Parson Cross, at around 9pm on Sunday, August 8.
He was found with head injuries and taken to hospital, where he died on Wednesday, August 18.
A post mortem proved to be inconclusive, with further tests planned to help determine the cause of death.
Two men, aged 20 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident and released on police bail after questioning.
They have not been re-arrested in the wake of the death, which was reported by South Yorkshire Police yesterday.
A 27-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further police action to be taken.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 143 of August 9.