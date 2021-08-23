Sheffield driver wanted after hit-and-run that left man with serious injuries
Police have released an image of a wanted Sheffield man following a hit-and-run collision in the city centre that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Mohammed Abdullah, 24 is wanted for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
The offences relate to a road traffic collision in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Sunday (22 August) in which a 58-year-old man was seriously injured.
Now the police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Abdullah recently, or knows where he may be staying.
Abdullah has links to the Wincobank, Page Hall and Nether Edge areas of the city.
If you see Abdullah, please do not approach him but instead call 999.
Those with information are urged to call 101 quoting incident number 176 of 22 August.
Report can also be done anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.