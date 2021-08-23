Officers investigating ram raids across South Yorkshire want to speak to this man

The raids date back to an incident on July 20, when at around 3am, a black Jeep with four male occupants was reported to have been reversed into a disused unit at Parkgate Retail Park, Rotherham, in a ram raid-style attack, say police.

Nothing was stolen, but damage was caused to the unit.

Then, at around 3.11am, the same Jeep was reported to have reversed into a supermarket in Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh. A group of men got out of the vehicle and stole a large quantity of cigarettes and alcohol from inside the shop.

Police investing ram raids across South Yorkshire want to speak to this man

Both incidents are believed to be linked to a further incident in Denaby Main, where officers say it was reported that on the same night, at around 2.38am a black Jeep rammed the shutters of a supermarket in Hill Top Lane. The occupants of the vehicle stole a large quantity of alcohol and cigarettes from the store before fleeing the scene.

A police spokesman said: “An investigation has been launched into the incidents and officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find those involved. They now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image in connection to the incidents as they believe he may hold information that might help them in their enquiries.

“Do you recognise them? If you have any information that might help our officers, please call 101 quoting incident numbers 114 and 115 of 20 July.”