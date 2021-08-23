Police reveal why officers, paramedics and air ambulance were deployed to Sheffield estate

South Yorkshire Police has revealed why officers, paramedics and an air ambulance were deployed to a Sheffield estate yesterday.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 8:51 am

They were deployed to Batemoor following reports of a man with neck injuries.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later arrested for unrelated offences.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 19.07 with reports of a man on Batemoor Road with injuries to his neck.

An air ambulance landed at Batemoor, Sheffield, yesterday

“Emergency services attended and a 24-year-old was taken to hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries.”

