News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages

Sheffield Crown Court: Sheffield woman broke police officer's nose & chipped his teeth in 'vicious' assault

“This incident goes to show that our officers put their lives in danger every day for their job."

By Sarah Marshall
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 35-year-old Sheffield woman has been put behind bars after assaulting a police officer while they were carrying out their lawful duty.

Tammy Lane, of Adlington Crescent, Southey Green, Sheffield was sentenced to two years in prison for a section 20 assault during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 30, 2023 after she violently assaulted a police officer while they were arresting a suspect for drug offences.

Tammy Lane, of Adlington Crescent, Southey Green, Sheffield was sentenced to two years in prison for a section 20 assault during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 30, 2023 after she violently assaulted a police officer while they were arresting a suspect for drug offencesTammy Lane, of Adlington Crescent, Southey Green, Sheffield was sentenced to two years in prison for a section 20 assault during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 30, 2023 after she violently assaulted a police officer while they were arresting a suspect for drug offences
Tammy Lane, of Adlington Crescent, Southey Green, Sheffield was sentenced to two years in prison for a section 20 assault during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 30, 2023 after she violently assaulted a police officer while they were arresting a suspect for drug offences
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Speaking after Lane was jailed, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Lane broke the officer’s nose and chipped four of his teeth after viciously kicking him.

"The officer was working alongside another officer on a plain-clothed operation in the city centre looking for a wanted man, before they stopped a man for a search under the Misuse of Drugs act.

"While the detained man was lashing out with his hands and feet, a bag containing 20 wraps of drugs fell out of the man’s pocket.

"The officer managed to pick up the drugs, whilst still detaining the man on the floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Lane approached, brutally kicking the officer with full force in the head, causing substantial injuries."

The officer in charge of this case added: “I would like to commend the officers’ bravery in this case.

"Despite sustaining serious injuries to the head, they managed to keep the man safely detained on the ground before back-up arrived.

Lane broke the officer’s nose and chipped four of his teeth after viciously kicking himLane broke the officer’s nose and chipped four of his teeth after viciously kicking him
Lane broke the officer’s nose and chipped four of his teeth after viciously kicking him

“This incident goes to show that our officers put their lives in danger every day for their job.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I hope this sentence shows that we take any aggression shown towards officers extremely seriously and that it will not be tolerated.”

Tammy pleaded guilty to the assault at a Sheffield Magistrates’ Court hearing on October 2, 2023.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police