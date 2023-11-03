Sheffield Crown Court: Sheffield woman broke police officer's nose & chipped his teeth in 'vicious' assault
A 35-year-old Sheffield woman has been put behind bars after assaulting a police officer while they were carrying out their lawful duty.
Tammy Lane, of Adlington Crescent, Southey Green, Sheffield was sentenced to two years in prison for a section 20 assault during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 30, 2023 after she violently assaulted a police officer while they were arresting a suspect for drug offences.
Speaking after Lane was jailed, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Lane broke the officer’s nose and chipped four of his teeth after viciously kicking him.
"The officer was working alongside another officer on a plain-clothed operation in the city centre looking for a wanted man, before they stopped a man for a search under the Misuse of Drugs act.
"While the detained man was lashing out with his hands and feet, a bag containing 20 wraps of drugs fell out of the man’s pocket.
"The officer managed to pick up the drugs, whilst still detaining the man on the floor.
"Lane approached, brutally kicking the officer with full force in the head, causing substantial injuries."
The officer in charge of this case added: “I would like to commend the officers’ bravery in this case.
"Despite sustaining serious injuries to the head, they managed to keep the man safely detained on the ground before back-up arrived.
“This incident goes to show that our officers put their lives in danger every day for their job.
"I hope this sentence shows that we take any aggression shown towards officers extremely seriously and that it will not be tolerated.”
Tammy pleaded guilty to the assault at a Sheffield Magistrates’ Court hearing on October 2, 2023.