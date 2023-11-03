“This incident goes to show that our officers put their lives in danger every day for their job."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 35-year-old Sheffield woman has been put behind bars after assaulting a police officer while they were carrying out their lawful duty.

Tammy Lane, of Adlington Crescent, Southey Green, Sheffield was sentenced to two years in prison for a section 20 assault during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 30, 2023 after she violently assaulted a police officer while they were arresting a suspect for drug offences.

Tammy Lane, of Adlington Crescent, Southey Green, Sheffield was sentenced to two years in prison for a section 20 assault during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on October 30, 2023 after she violently assaulted a police officer while they were arresting a suspect for drug offences

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Lane was jailed, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Lane broke the officer’s nose and chipped four of his teeth after viciously kicking him.

"The officer was working alongside another officer on a plain-clothed operation in the city centre looking for a wanted man, before they stopped a man for a search under the Misuse of Drugs act.

Read More Howard Pressman: End of an era as popular Sheffield radio legend signs off for last time

"While the detained man was lashing out with his hands and feet, a bag containing 20 wraps of drugs fell out of the man’s pocket.

"The officer managed to pick up the drugs, whilst still detaining the man on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lane approached, brutally kicking the officer with full force in the head, causing substantial injuries."

The officer in charge of this case added: “I would like to commend the officers’ bravery in this case.

Read More Adam Johnson: Inquest opens into tragic death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player in Sheffield

"Despite sustaining serious injuries to the head, they managed to keep the man safely detained on the ground before back-up arrived.

Lane broke the officer’s nose and chipped four of his teeth after viciously kicking him

“This incident goes to show that our officers put their lives in danger every day for their job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope this sentence shows that we take any aggression shown towards officers extremely seriously and that it will not be tolerated.”