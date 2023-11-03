Ice hockey star Adam Johnson died after sustaining a horror injury on the ice at a Sheffield Steelers v Nottingham Panthers match last weekend.

Senior Coroner Tanyka Rawden for Yorkshire South West has offered her “sincere condolences” to the family and friends of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who died after sustaining a serious injury during a match watched by thousands.

The 29-year-old American was playing for the Panthers against Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena, in the South Yorkshire city, on Saturday (October 28) when he was hit in the throat by an opponent’s skate, causing a fatal injury.

About 8,000 fans watched in horror as attempts were made to save Johnson’s life as he lay on the ice at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, shielded by fellow players.

Today, Friday November 3, Mrs Rawden opened and adjourned an inquest into Johnson’s death at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson. (Photo: Nottingham Panthers)

Mrs Rawden opened the inquest saying that initial investigations had found that: “Mr Johnson was seriously injured.

“He was taken by ambulance to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield where he died later that day as a result of the injuries sustained.

“He was identified by his fiancee, Ryan Wolfe.”

She said inquiries into the death were continuing.

She concluded the four minute-long hearing by saying she wanted to “take this opportunity to offer to his family, his friends and all those who knew him, my sincere condolences at this difficult time.”

Mrs Rawden adjourned the inquest until January 26 but stressed this would be for a review and not for the full hearing.

Since the tragedy, the ice hockey community has come together to share tributes to the talented forward. A great number of floral tributes have been left at both Sheffield's Utilita Arena and Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena where the Panthers play.

Yesterday, Steelers head coach Aaron Fox confirmed that the team had an ice and gym practice at the arena, which is thought to be the first time the team had gone back on the ice since the incident.

