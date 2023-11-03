News you can trust since 1887
South Yorkshire man, 31, to appear at Sheffield Crown Court charged with rape of a child

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:13 GMT
A Doncaster man has been charged with raping a child following an incident last month.

Nouman Skandar, aged 31, of St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (November 2) accused of raping a teenage girl, following a reported incident on October 29. 

He has been remanded into custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday November 30.

