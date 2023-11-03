South Yorkshire man, 31, to appear at Sheffield Crown Court charged with rape of a child
He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court later this month.
A Doncaster man has been charged with raping a child following an incident last month.
Nouman Skandar, aged 31, of St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (November 2) accused of raping a teenage girl, following a reported incident on October 29.
He has been remanded into custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday November 30.