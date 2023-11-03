Howard Pressman: End of an era as popular Sheffield radio legend signs off for last time
But today an era comes to an end, with the long standing BBC radio Sheffield presenter leaving the job after 38 years at the microphone at radio stations across the city.
He said this morning: “It’s a really sad day. After 38 years of commercial and public sector local broadcasting, today is the last show. When I first started there was a jingle that went ‘it’s great to have a radio station as a friend’. So many friends now who I will really miss. Howie x.”
Howard, brother of the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kevin Pressman, presents the 3pm show on Radio Sheffield.
He made his name as the drivetime presenter on Hallam FM for many years before moving to Magic AM. In recent years, he has been on three BBC stations in Yorkshire, BBC Radio Sheffield, BBC Radio Humberside, and BBC Radio Leeds.
He is leaving at a time when all other BBC local radio stations in England look to make cuts and create more ‘regionalised’ content, meaning that at several key times of the week, shows that once focused on South Yorkshire will instead cover the whole of the Yorkshire region. He announced he planned to leave earlier this year.
Many people have paid tribute to Howard’s years on the radio on social media.
His former BBC colleague Andy Kershaw said: “Good luck Howie and it was great working with such a genuinely friendly and knowledgeable guy. All the best for your future! BBC Local Radio is poorer without you.”
Deanne Ferguson, GMB union’s regional organiser, for Yorkshire, told him: “You will be missed. It’s been a pleasure to have been on your shows over the years sharing the voices of working peoples industrial battles from across the region.”
Listener Sue Harpham said: “I'm so sorry to see you go Howie. You've always been a friend to me on my commute to work with your up-beat attitude and sense of humour. Always interesting with your quizzes and support of local bands.”
Another listener, Steve Crowder, added: “The drive home will never be the same.”