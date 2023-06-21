4 . Amanda Hallows: 14 years behind bars for callous robber who beat 94-year-old Sheffield victim in own home

Amanda Hallows purposefully targeted a property in Burngreave where her victim, who has since died, lived alone, a court heard. After forcing her way into the OAP’s home, she attacked the resident with a wooden chair – which knocked them unconscious. Sheffield Crown Court heard how on May 24, 2022, at around 11am, the victim heard a loud knock. It was Hallows, who asked for some water. When they brought Hallows some water in a bottle, she said she wanted a glass instead and became aggressive, forcing the door open. She pushed the victim back by grabbing their shoulder and their eye. The pensioner fell to the floor and Hallows grabbed a wooden chair and hit the victim over the head where they lay, threatening to “finish” them if they moved. The victim then lost consciousness. When they regained consciousness, their house had been ransacked and they called out for help. The attack left them with a cut to the forehead that needed hospital treatment. Hallows, aged 37, of Tithe Barn Way, Woodhouse, Sheffield, was later identified and charged with robbery. She admitted the charges and on Thursday, June 15 was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court. South Yorkshire Police said the sentencing was particularly poignant as the victim recently sadly died. Photo: South Yorkshire Police