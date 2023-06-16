A thug who broke into a woman’s home and shouted “kill her and take her gold” before attacking her has been jailed.

Joshua Deere attacked his victim with a knife, smashed pint glasses over her head and threw kitchen appliances at her during the “horrendous and a terrifying ordeal”.

The 24-year-old, of Borrowdale Close, Doncaster, was jailed for 11 years when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with a string of offences including aggravated burglary.

With two other women, he smashed a window to break into a home on St Peter's Avenue on November 5, 2021, and attacked the woman living there.

Joshua Deere

Standing at the bottom of the stairs with a knife, Deere lunged towards his victim and cut her left arm. After beating her at the top of the stairs, Deere’s victim fell to the bottom and attempted to flee her attackers.

While in the kitchen of the property Deere continued to attack the woman – smashing pint glasses over her head, throwing kitchen appliances at her, and causing deep wounds to her hands with a knife.

Deere and his associates were eventually disturbed and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CSI officers assisting with the investigation found Deere’s blood, alongside the victim’s on a knife recovered from the property, linking Deere to the scene and a hunt for him began.

Deere was arrested and charged, pleading guilty to his offences.

Investigating officer PC Alex Fuller, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Firstly I would like to commend Deere’s victim. Throughout this investigation, she has shown immense bravery and courage in coming forward and ensuring Deere pays for his cowardly actions.

“I am pleased Deere has been handed a significant sentence and will now face a lengthy time in prison.

“Deere subjected his victim to a horrendous and a terrifying ordeal, I hope his sentencing helps her to move on with her life.”