A 94-year-old was knocked unconscious by a woman in a vicious robbery at home but died before seeing their attacker jailed.

Amanda Hallows purposefully targeted a property in Burngreave where her victim, who has since died, lived alone, a court heard. After forcing her way into the OAP’s home, she attacked the resident with a wooden chair – which knocked them unconscious.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how on May 24, 2022, at around 11am, the victim heard a loud knock. It was Hallows, who asked for some water.

When they brought Hallows some water in a bottle, she said she wanted a glass instead and became aggressive, forcing the door open.

Amanda Hallows has been jailed for 14 years for robbery after an attack on a pensioner in her own home.

She pushed the victim back by grabbing their shoulder and their eye. The pensioner fell to the floor and Hallows grabbed a wooden chair and hit the victim over the head where they lay, threatening to “finish” them if they moved. The victim then lost consciousness.

When they regained consciousness, their house had been ransacked and they called out for help. The attack left them with a cut to the forehead that needed hospital treatment.

During the search Hallows had taken the victim’s reading glasses, a wallet containing bank cards and other items including coins.

Hallows, aged 37, of Tithe Barn Way, Woodhouse, Sheffield, was later identified and charged with robbery. She admitted the charges and on Thursday, June 15 was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

South Yorkshire Police said the sentencing was particularly poignant as the victim recently sadly died.

Investigating officer, Stephanie Sales, who led the investigation, said: “Hallows committed a callous and calculated attack on a vulnerable member of our society. I would like to commend the victim for their bravery during this investigation and pass my condolences onto their family after they sadly passed away recently.

“They demonstrated grit and determination throughout the investigation, attended court to face their attacker and did so with strength. I would also like to extend my thanks to the victim’s support network.

