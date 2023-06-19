News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fresh twist in United takeover saga as Prince ‘in £140m deal’ talks
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat

Tragedy as victim, 94, beat unconscious in own home by Sheffield woman dies before attacker is jailed

A 94-year-old was knocked unconscious by a woman in a vicious robbery at home but died before seeing their attacker jailed.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST

Amanda Hallows purposefully targeted a property in Burngreave where her victim, who has since died, lived alone, a court heard. After forcing her way into the OAP’s home, she attacked the resident with a wooden chair – which knocked them unconscious.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how on May 24, 2022, at around 11am, the victim heard a loud knock. It was Hallows, who asked for some water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When they brought Hallows some water in a bottle, she said she wanted a glass instead and became aggressive, forcing the door open.

Most Popular
Amanda Hallows has been jailed for 14 years for robbery after an attack on a pensioner in her own home.Amanda Hallows has been jailed for 14 years for robbery after an attack on a pensioner in her own home.
Amanda Hallows has been jailed for 14 years for robbery after an attack on a pensioner in her own home.

She pushed the victim back by grabbing their shoulder and their eye. The pensioner fell to the floor and Hallows grabbed a wooden chair and hit the victim over the head where they lay, threatening to “finish” them if they moved. The victim then lost consciousness.

When they regained consciousness, their house had been ransacked and they called out for help. The attack left them with a cut to the forehead that needed hospital treatment.

During the search Hallows had taken the victim’s reading glasses, a wallet containing bank cards and other items including coins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hallows, aged 37, of Tithe Barn Way, Woodhouse, Sheffield, was later identified and charged with robbery. She admitted the charges and on Thursday, June 15 was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

South Yorkshire Police said the sentencing was particularly poignant as the victim recently sadly died.

Investigating officer, Stephanie Sales, who led the investigation, said: “Hallows committed a callous and calculated attack on a vulnerable member of our society. I would like to commend the victim for their bravery during this investigation and pass my condolences onto their family after they sadly passed away recently.

“They demonstrated grit and determination throughout the investigation, attended court to face their attacker and did so with strength. I would also like to extend my thanks to the victim’s support network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Hallows’ conduct is completely unacceptable and I hope that today’s sentencing reflects that this behaviour is not tolerated within our community.”