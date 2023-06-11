A man who was robbed and hit with his own crutch said he believed he was targeted because he is disabled

Defendant, Jason Bennett, attacked, and robbed, the man - the complainant - in an incident that took place on September 4, 2021, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Prosecuting barrister, Zaiban Alam, told a June 8, 2023 sentencing hearing how in the minutes leading up to the incident, the complainant withdrew £100 in cash and spent between £15 and £20 of it on shopping, 'leaving him with around £80'.

Ms Alam said the complainant was subsequently walking along Victoria Street in Barnsley town centre when he heard someone call him by his nickname, and realised it was Bennett, of no fixed abode, who he had 'known for a number of years but would not describe as a friend'.

"The defendant approached the complainant and asked him why he was being funny with him, and he [the complainant] said he wasn't. At this point, the defendant said: 'Give me over your money' and put his hands in the pockets of his joggers, effectively frisking him," Ms Alam said.

Bennett, aged 46, subsequently proceeded to hit the complainant with his own crutch, and 'grabbed hold of his tracksuit top' before 'forcibly' pulling it over him, the court heard.

Ms Alam said: "His money had been in his tracksuit top, which he managed to get."

A number of witnesses were present when the robbery took place, including one located in a property nearby, who heard a man calling out asking for help.

"Male one was banging on the door saying: 'Help me'. The Crown say this is the complainant. The second male was on the drive [following the complainant], grabbing at him in an aggressive manner...consistent with a robbery, " Ms Alam said.

Sheffield Crown Court

A second witness 'remonstrated' with Bennett after seeing the robbery take place, Ms Alam told the court, adding that Bennett told the second witness to 'p*** off, it's nothing to do with you,' before making off with the complainant's money.

Officers attended a property on Victoria Street, Barnsley, the following day - September 5, 2021 - to arrest Bennett; and he 'proceeded to spit at the officers,' Ms Alam said.

Bennett was taken to hospital a short time later to be treated for an injury to his hand, but once there, he continued to 'spit at staff,' causing them to put a 'spit guard' on him. The defendant also bit a police officer to the knee and shin, the court heard.

Ms Alam said the defendant was brought back to the police station that night, but was returned to hospital the following day, after officers became concerned he 'may have taken some pills'.

"Several officers took him and he continued to spit at them while at hospital. They had to put another spit guard on him," she told the court.

Bennett was charged with, and subsequently pleaded guilty to, one count of robbery and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

In a statement read to the court, the complainant said he was scared Bennett would come to his address, where his teenage daughter lives, adding that he found it even harder to go out following the robbery.

"I believe I was targeted during this incident because I'm disabled," continued the complainant.

The court was given the details of Bennett's criminal record, which includes previous convictions for offences of affray, assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

Bennett did not have legal counsel for the hearing, and chose instead, to represent himself.

Judge Michael Slater asked Bennett whether the thrust of his mitgation would centre around the fact he has spent 21 months on remand, which equates to the equivalent of a 42-month prison sentence, to which Bennett replied: "Yes."