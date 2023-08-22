Police searching for suspect after incident involving child in alley near Angerford Avenue, Sheffield

A man in hi-vis tried to rob a boy of 11 as he walked down a quiet Sheffield alleyway.

The would-be thief tried to make off with the youngster's bag, before he was spotted by a member of the public who stepped in to help the child. But the suspected villain ran off before he could be apprehended.

The incident, near Meersbrook Park, has sparked an investigation by South Yorkshire Police.

Officers have now issued a closed circuit television picture, and an E-fit of a man they want to identify in connection with the incident, which they are investigated as an attempted robbery.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "On July 20 at 3.30pm, it is reported that a man with a bicycle followed a child into an alleyway between Angerford Avenue and Warminster Close. It is reported the man offered to carry the 11-year-old boy’s bag, before grabbing it and attempting to flee. A member of the public intervened and the man left the scene on his bike, empty-handed.

"The suspect is described as Eastern European and is believed to have been wearing a high-vis jacket, a grey hoodie and a grey cap."

Officers have appealed for anyone who thinks they recognise the man in the picture and the description to get in touch with them.

You can pass information to police via the force's online live chat or by calling 101. Anyone with information should quote incident number 781 of July 22 when you get in touch.