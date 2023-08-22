Sheffield schools Ofsted: All the latest ratings for Sheffield's schools and nurseries published
It was a strong month for Sheffield's schools and nurseries, with every Ofsted report published in the past four weeks being a positive one.
It has been a strong summer for Sheffield's schools and nurseries across July and August according to the education watchdog.
Although The Star publishes a monthly update on Sheffield's Ofsted results, it's rare for all the reports published in a period to be positive ones.
Success stories include Just for Kidz Mosborough, which was dealt an 'Inadequate' report in February before earning back its 'Good' rating after just six months.
Meanwhile, in a rare achievement, Sheffield Hallam University Nursery was upgraded from 'Good' to 'Outstanding' in all areas in a report published in July.
Below is a summary of reports published between July 17 and August 21, where none of them were downgraded or received a dressing down from Ofsted.