It was a strong month for Sheffield's schools and nurseries, with every Ofsted report published in the past four weeks being a positive one.

Although The Star publishes a monthly update on Sheffield's Ofsted results, it's rare for all the reports published in a period to be positive ones.

Success stories include Just for Kidz Mosborough, which was dealt an 'Inadequate' report in February before earning back its 'Good' rating after just six months.

Meanwhile, in a rare achievement, Sheffield Hallam University Nursery was upgraded from 'Good' to 'Outstanding' in all areas in a report published in July.