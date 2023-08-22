News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
A debut and big returns as Xisco names Owls XI to face Preston

Sheffield schools Ofsted: All the latest ratings for Sheffield's schools and nurseries published

It was a strong month for Sheffield's schools and nurseries, with every Ofsted report published in the past four weeks being a positive one.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 07:07 BST

It has been a strong summer for Sheffield's schools and nurseries across July and August according to the education watchdog.

Although The Star publishes a monthly update on Sheffield's Ofsted results, it's rare for all the reports published in a period to be positive ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Success stories include Just for Kidz Mosborough, which was dealt an 'Inadequate' report in February before earning back its 'Good' rating after just six months.

Meanwhile, in a rare achievement, Sheffield Hallam University Nursery was upgraded from 'Good' to 'Outstanding' in all areas in a report published in July.

Below is a summary of reports published between July 17 and August 21, where none of them were downgraded or received a dressing down from Ofsted.

Related topics:OfstedSheffieldSchoolsNurseries