Staff from the Barrowboy pub rushed out to help

A gang are reported to have attacked two people on a Sheffield street last night, kicking one in the head on the ground.

It is understood that the attackers fled after staff from a nearby pub heard screams and came out to try to help.

Reports which have been published on social media say that the incident happened on Bedale Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, last night. Police have confirmed they are investigating.

The social media reports describe between three and four men, and a woman, as being involved in the attack, near the Tesco Express on Abbeydale Road.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star in a statement: "At around 11.35pm last night (Thursday 17 August) police received a report of a couple being assaulted on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield.

"It is understood that the man and woman were walking along Abbeydale Road when, near to the Tesco Express, they were approached by a group who threatened them before assaulting them both.

"It is believed that the suspects fled the scene. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1154 of August 17, 2023. You can access our online portal and live chat here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/"

It is understood that the men in the gang had been shouting at them as the victims as they were crossing Broadfield Road, before chasing them along the street.

It is also understood one of the victims wants to warn residents about what had happened.