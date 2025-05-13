Police have released CCTV images of a dog walker they believe could be a ‘key witness’ as investigations into an alleged murder that took place a month ago continue.

A disturbance broke out on Knoll Close in the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield on Saturday April 12 involving what police described as a ‘large group’ of people fighting in the street.

Lee Wesson, 34, was arrested, however, officers identified that he required urgent medical attention.

He was rushed to hospital where he died two days later.

Officers have been conducting thorough enquiries, including trawling through CCTV in the surrounding areas, and have since identified a man they believe could assist with this investigation.

The man can be seen walking his small brown dog on Knoll Close at the time the disturbance took place.

In the images he is seen wearing a dark red long sleeved top, with black shorts and is described as a white man, between the ages of 40 to 50, around 6ft tall, and is bald.

Police have released CCTV images of a dog-walker who they believe could be vital in their investigation into the death of 34-year-old Lee Wesson. | South Yorkshire Police

Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson, who is the senior investigating officer on this case, said: "If this is you please do the right thing and come forward.

"You are not in trouble, but could hold vital information which could help our investigation as it progresses further and we seek to gain justice for Lee and his family."

Four arrests have been made in connection to the investigation.

A 35-year-old woman, two men aged 30 and a 37-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder - they have been bailed while enquiries continue.

If you have information that can assist with the police inquiry, you can pass this on via their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 902 of 12 April 2025 when you get in touch.

