Donations are pouring in for the family of a dad-of-six from Sheffield who died after he was arrested over a disturbance in a city street.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall

Lee Wesson, aged 34, was arrested on Saturday, April 12, after police officers received reports of a large group of people fighting on Knoll Close, Stocksbridge. It was also reported that one person involved had a knife.

Lee Wesson died after he was arrested over a disturbance in a street in Stocksbridge, Sheffield | Charley Atkins

South Yorkshire Police said following Lee’s arrest, “it became clear that the man required urgent medical assistance”.

He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service and died two days later.

Lee’s family has described him as a “loving father, son, brother, uncle and grandson”. They said “he will be sadly missed by many”.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the original disturbance and have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

They are a 35-year-old woman, and two men aged 30 and 37, who were held on suspicion of attempted murder, plus a 30-year-old man who was held on suspicion of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice

Launching the appeal, organiser Jamie Wesson said: “I'm starting a fundraiser to help cover the funeral costs for Lee to ease the burden on our family.

“Lee was a loving father to six children, with six siblings and two parents who loved him dearly. He will be missed by everyone and deserves the best send off we can give him. “