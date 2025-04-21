Lee Wesson Stocksbridge: Donations pour in for family of dad-of-six following shock death after arrest

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 21st Apr 2025, 07:45 BST
Donations are pouring in for the family of a dad-of-six from Sheffield who died after he was arrested over a disturbance in a city street.

Lee Wesson, aged 34, was arrested on Saturday, April 12, after police officers received reports of a large group of people fighting on Knoll Close, Stocksbridge. It was also reported that one person involved had a knife.

Lee Wesson died after he was arrested over a disturbance in a street in Stocksbridge, Sheffield
Lee Wesson died after he was arrested over a disturbance in a street in Stocksbridge, Sheffield | Charley Atkins

South Yorkshire Police said following Lee’s arrest, “it became clear that the man required urgent medical assistance”.

He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service and died two days later.

Flowers, cards, and balloons spelling ‘dad’ have been laid at the scene of the disturbance.

Lee’s family has described him as a “loving father, son, brother, uncle and grandson”. They said “he will be sadly missed by many”.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the original disturbance and have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

They are a 35-year-old woman, and two men aged 30 and 37, who were held on suspicion of attempted murder, plus a 30-year-old man who was held on suspicion of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice

An online fundraising appeal to help Lee’s family following his shock death has rasied more than £1,300 so far.

Launching the appeal, organiser Jamie Wesson said: “I'm starting a fundraiser to help cover the funeral costs for Lee to ease the burden on our family.

“Lee was a loving father to six children, with six siblings and two parents who loved him dearly. He will be missed by everyone and deserves the best send off we can give him. “

