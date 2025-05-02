Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have now arrested four people on suspicion of murder after the tragic death of a man following a ‘disturbance’ on a Sheffield street.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police announced last night that they had re-arrested four people who had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following the death of Lee Wesson, aged 34, a few days after the incident, on Knoll Close, Stocksbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Wesson was a loving father, say his family. Photo: SYP | SYP

Officers were called out on Saturday, April 12, along with the ambulance service, after what police have described as a ‘disturbance’ and Mr Wesson was taken to hospital. He sadly died days later due to his injuries.

After the incident, a 35-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of attempt murder.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and perverting the course of justice.

They were all bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have now said as their investigation continues, the four people were yesterday re-arrested on suspicion of murder. They have all been re-bailed pending further enquiries.

Flowers and balloons have been placed at the scene of a fatal 'disturbance' in Stocksbridge where a Lee Wesson, 34, was fatally injured last week. | Charley Atkins

Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson, leading the investigation, said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace as we determine the circumstances that sadly resulted in the death of Lee.

"We continue to ask for any witnesses who may have seen the events that evening to come forward. Any information, no matter how small, could help our investigation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wesson was described by his family as "a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and grandson".

Police ask anyone who can assist their investigation to pass information to them via their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 902 of April 12, 2025, when you get in touch.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Following assessment, the IOPC has referred it back to South Yorkshire Police for local investigation.