Police investigate after man hurt in incident which saw milkfloat taken near Millhouses and later dumped near Gleadless

A shocked milkman was attacked and saw his milk float 'carjacked' in the early hours of the morning as he carried out his round.

The milkman, who has asked us not to name him, told The Star he was delivering to houses on Montrose Road, near Millhouses, when he was pulled backwards from his seat in the vehicle, and out onto the ground

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I was delivering to a customer and was returning to the milk van. I put my leg in and was pulled back from behind, and got thrown about. It all happened really quickly

"They drove off about 70 yards and stopped. It looked like someone had been lying on the back, and he then got inside. It seemed like a good chance to chase them, but I just fell down.

He said he had been kicked after being pulled from the float, leaving him bruised. He said he had no phone and no money, but saw a police car coming down Carter Knowle Road, and stopped it.

It turned out the car had been responding to the incident, which had been seen by members of the public. Police managed to trace the float, which had been ditched near Gleadless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is warning other people to beware of any similar incidents in the area, adding the incident cost him over £2,000 in damage to the vehicle. But he praised the police response, saying he was well looked after in the immediate aftermath of the incident. "They did what they could," he said.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at around 3.50am on Friday (August 18) to reports that a milk float had been stolen from Montrose Road in Sheffield.

"Officers attended and it is understood that a man was pulled from his vehicle by two men, before the milk float was stolen."Following enquiries, the milk float was found by officers parked up on Raeburn Place in Sheffield at around 5.45am. The vehicle has been returned to its owner."