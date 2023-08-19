We asked Sheffielders what the best things were about their former schools in the city

They say your school days are the best days of your life.

So we went out into Sheffield to find out just what the best things were for residents during their times in the city's schools.

We asked: "Which Sheffield school did you go to and what was the best thing about it? "Some passed on happy memories of friends, and of their favourite teachers in the city.

Speaking to The Star on Barker’s Pool, Tim Hobson told us he went to Chaucer School, and felt he was given a good start and passed all his GCSEs, so was quite happy.

He said he thought they had good teachers during his time there. Asked who his favourite was, he said: "Probably my form tutor, Mr Shipman. I think he’s a headteacher somewhere now but will be considerably older than he was then.”"

A few yards down the road, Rory MacMahon, from Crosspool, told us he went to King Edward VII School. He said: "The best thing about it, I think, was that it was a language college, and we had to do at least one language to GCSE and I think that was a good thing. I did Spanish. I’ve got a few Spanish friends now, I’m losing it now, but I can still have a basic conversation in Spanish."

Speaking to us on Fargate, Saffron Hall, from Richmond, said she had been a pupil at All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road. She said: "The best thing about it was DT, where I made different stuff."

Speaking at Norfolk Row, Dale Johnson, from Norton, said he was a pupil at Herries School. He said: "It was friendly, and I had a quite good education. The teachers were good."

His favourite? "It was in 1972 and I think it was Mr Stanwick."

A few yards away, Susan Allison, from Stannington, said she went to Walkley School. She said: "The best thing about it was the social side. Two of them (the teachers) were good. My favourite was Mr Jones. He was the maths teacher and he was very good."

Jeanette Clayton of Barlborough, went to Jordanthorpe School – now Meadowhead. She said: "I made lots of really good friends from there, so that’s what I take from school. And really good teachers." She said her favourite teacher was Mrs Stevenson, her English literature teacher.

When we published their comments on social media, readers shared their own memories on our Facebook page, and their own answers to the same question.

Here is a selection of those responses.

Daz Beal said: "Yewlands 82 - 85, the best thing was school dinners."

Susan Harbridge said: "St Wilfrid’s - Mrs Green; - and Notre Dame - Mrs Brown. Left 1981."

Donna Louise Moseley said: "Brook School, definitely Mr Boreham"

Georga Deffley said: "King Edward VII. Lower School in Crosspool then upper school in Broomhill (near Hallamshire) and the PE bus that'd ferry us from upper to lower school, then we'd walk back down the hill via the chippy at lunch time."

Ceylan Yagmur Moran said: "High Storrs School - had great friends from there."

Julie Whitehead said: "All Saints on Granville Road, I left in 1984, I loved going here especially for the friends I made, and the good looking guys in my year!"

Erwin Rita Morley said: "Morley St from 1949 to1959, two favourite teachers Mr Webb and Mr Priestly."

Anne Marshall said: "High Storrs. Mr Hayes was my physics teacher and Mr Kirby for chemistry."

Mandy Collier said: "Ashleigh comprehensive left in 1982. Lovely school."

Michael Sutherland said: "Owler Lane Secondary Modern, 1954-59; best teacher, Woodwork Mr Hill ( Benny)."

Amanda Whiteley said: "Chaucer. Best thing about it was finding out who I was and that it was OK to stand up for myself and have a voice."

Lee Martin: "Firth Park, 90s; favourite teacher Mr Tildsley."

Alicia Baker said: "Park Hill Primary School caretaker Arthur who did the break shop. Loved it, massive cookies, can of pop and a bag of crisps!"

Karen Downs said: "Rowlinson School and met my hubby there plus plenty of friends some I still see and some sadly missed."

Lisa Hughes: "St Johns loved it. Mrs Boulton was a brill teacher."

Catherine Liversidge: "Handsworth Grange the best teacher has to be Mr Webster aka webbo. Didn't matter what kind of kid you were, he had the time for everyone and treated everyone the same."

Anna Clark said: "All Saints Catholic High School - best things trip to France, skiing for me and a lovely group of friends Lisa, Louise, Nicola, Kerry. Favourite teacher Miss Armitage, was very kind."

Patricia Jackson said: "Hucklow Road school,Vincent Bradley was the best headmaster ever."

Linda Beveridge: "Burngreave Middle School. Miss Fitton and Earl Marshall campus mr rose and Mr Tanner and all the people I became friends, with lots of nice memories."

Lisa Clarke said: "Chaucer and not much except a few of the teachers one being the legend himself Mr Crowe. He was deputy headteacher when I was there and also taught a few subjects but was the resident DJ when we had our school discos. He was fun but also could be strict too but fair."