Police also asked for the public’s help for information several breaking incidents, including a shocking ‘carjacking’ and a serious assault.
Here are the biggest crime stories from the past week.
1. Father poured petrol on daughter
Stacy Brooks and her father Mark Brooks, who covered her in petrol and tried to set her alight - after she turned to him for help during a bad break-up. Stacy, 31, and her dad, Mark, 61, had only just reconnected after 20 years of estrangement when the attack took place. Mark Brooks was jailed for more than nine years. Picture: Stacy Brooks / SWNS https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/devastated-daughter-describes-terrifying-moment-her-dad-mark-brooks-tried-to-set-her-alight-in-sheffield-3863327
Photo: Stacy Brooks / SWNS
2. Double murder in Doncaster
Amrit Jhagra was sentence to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering two young men - Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald - in Doncaster in January 29. Jhagra senselessly stabbed the two men after a fight broke out. He was jailed for 24 years minimum. https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/19-year-old-amrit-jhagra-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-after-south-yorkshire-double-murder-3870518
Photo: SYP
3. Reece Radford, 23, dies following stabbing
Reece Radford, 23, died on Tuesday (October 4) after being stabbed in the chest last week on Arundel Gate. Two men - Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield - have been charged with his murder. https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/reece-radford-sheffield-man-26-dies-after-being-stabbed-in-chest-last-week-as-two-remain-in-custody-3871650
Photo: Alastair Ulke
4. Man pours boiling water on partner
Sam Wild, formerly of Kenninghall View, tied his ex partner up in a Sheffield hotel room and poured scalding water over her. He was jailed for six years. https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/man-tied-up-ex-partner-in-sheffield-hotel-and-poured-boiling-water-on-her-face-and-body-3871995
Photo: Alastair Ulke