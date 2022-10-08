News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Damien Bendall appeared in court on Oct 4 where he denied murdering a woman and three children at a home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield. The 32-year-old also denied a charge of rape but admitted four counts of manslaughter in the horrific incident on September 17, 2021. He is expected to stand trial on November 24. Image: SWNS https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/killamarsh-deaths-damien-bendall-denies-murdering-woman-and-three-children-but-admits-manslaughter-3867179

Sheffield Crime: Biggest court cases and breaking news incidents this week including murder and assault

Several criminals were brought to justice in Sheffield this week amid a number of shocking breaking news incidents.

By Alastair Ulke
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 9:51 am

Amid several offenders being jailed for life for murder, the Steel City sadly saw a man die as a result of a stabbing last week, while a number of high profile court cases made progress.

Police also asked for the public’s help for information several breaking incidents, including a shocking ‘carjacking’ and a serious assault.

Here are the biggest crime stories from the past week.

1. Father poured petrol on daughter

Stacy Brooks and her father Mark Brooks, who covered her in petrol and tried to set her alight - after she turned to him for help during a bad break-up. Stacy, 31, and her dad, Mark, 61, had only just reconnected after 20 years of estrangement when the attack took place. Mark Brooks was jailed for more than nine years. Picture: Stacy Brooks / SWNS https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/devastated-daughter-describes-terrifying-moment-her-dad-mark-brooks-tried-to-set-her-alight-in-sheffield-3863327

Photo: Stacy Brooks / SWNS

Photo Sales

2. Double murder in Doncaster

Amrit Jhagra was sentence to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering two young men - Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald - in Doncaster in January 29. Jhagra senselessly stabbed the two men after a fight broke out. He was jailed for 24 years minimum. https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/19-year-old-amrit-jhagra-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-after-south-yorkshire-double-murder-3870518

Photo: SYP

Photo Sales

3. Reece Radford, 23, dies following stabbing

Reece Radford, 23, died on Tuesday (October 4) after being stabbed in the chest last week on Arundel Gate. Two men - Dereck Owusu, 36, of Strathmore Grove, Rotherham and Louis James, 46, of Manor Lane, Sheffield - have been charged with his murder. https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/reece-radford-sheffield-man-26-dies-after-being-stabbed-in-chest-last-week-as-two-remain-in-custody-3871650

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales

4. Man pours boiling water on partner

Sam Wild, formerly of Kenninghall View, tied his ex partner up in a Sheffield hotel room and poured scalding water over her. He was jailed for six years. https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/man-tied-up-ex-partner-in-sheffield-hotel-and-poured-boiling-water-on-her-face-and-body-3871995

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3