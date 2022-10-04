News you can trust since 1887
Killamarsh deaths: Damien Bendall denies murdering woman and three children but admits manslaughter

A man has denied murdering a woman and three children at a home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, but admitted four counts of manslaughter.

By Robert Cumber
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:43 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:44 pm

Damien Bendall, of Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, also pleaded not guilty to raping 11-year-old Lacey Bennett.

Lacey; her brother John Paul Bennett, 13; their mum Terri Harris, 35; and Connie Gent, also 11, were discovered dead at a house on Chandos Crescent on September 19 last year.

Damien Bendall appeared in court today and denied murdering a woman and three children at a home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield. The 32-year-old also denied a charge of rape but admitted four counts of manslaughter. Image: SWNS

Bendall appeared at Derby Crown Court today, Tuesday, October 4, where he pleaded not guilty to the murders of all four victims on a day between September 17 and September 20, 2021.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to each victim but will now face trial for murder at a hearing expected to last around three weeks.

He was remanded in custody after entering the pleas and was told his trial will now begin on Thursday, November 24 at the same court.

Lacey Bennett, her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Connie Gent, also 11, were all found dead at a house in Killamarsh, near Sheffield. Damien Bendall, 32, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, has denied murdering them but pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter

Lacey, John Paul and Connie all attended Outwood Academy City, in Stradbroke, Sheffield.

Before that they were all primary school pupils in Woodhouse, where John Paul and Lacey used to live before moving to Killamarsh.

Connie still lived in Woodhouse and she was on a sleepover when she died along with her friends and their mum.

Following their deaths, Woodhouse West Primary School paid tribute to the youngsters, describing how Lacey had a smile which ‘brightened everyone’s day’, Connie was ‘generous of spirit and had a big heart’, and John Paul was an 'enthusiastic, popular boy’ with a ‘fabulous sense of humour’.