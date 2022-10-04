Damien Bendall, of Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, also pleaded not guilty to raping 11-year-old Lacey Bennett.

Lacey; her brother John Paul Bennett, 13; their mum Terri Harris, 35; and Connie Gent, also 11, were discovered dead at a house on Chandos Crescent on September 19 last year.

Damien Bendall appeared in court today and denied murdering a woman and three children at a home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield. The 32-year-old also denied a charge of rape but admitted four counts of manslaughter. Image: SWNS

Bendall appeared at Derby Crown Court today, Tuesday, October 4, where he pleaded not guilty to the murders of all four victims on a day between September 17 and September 20, 2021.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to each victim but will now face trial for murder at a hearing expected to last around three weeks.

He was remanded in custody after entering the pleas and was told his trial will now begin on Thursday, November 24 at the same court.

Lacey, John Paul and Connie all attended Outwood Academy City, in Stradbroke, Sheffield.

Before that they were all primary school pupils in Woodhouse, where John Paul and Lacey used to live before moving to Killamarsh.

Connie still lived in Woodhouse and she was on a sleepover when she died along with her friends and their mum.

