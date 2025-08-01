Almost 1,000 breaches of bad behaviour ban in Sheffield but no fines - as officials offer support instead

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
A ban on drinking, begging and anti-social behaviour in Sheffield was breached nearly 1,000 times in three months.

But no fines were issued as officials and police focus on offering compassion, advice and support instead.

Sheffield’s ‘City Centre Public Spaces Protection Order’ came into force in April.

Police and a council official in Castlegate, Sheffield, a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.placeholder image
Police and a council official in Castlegate, Sheffield, a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. | nw

It aimed to “fill a gap” in legislation allowing “early intervention” to stop bad behaviour becoming criminal.

Sheffield City Council has released figures from the first three months which show:

* 990 breaches of the PSPO

* 354 people asked to move out of an area

* 350 people offered advice or directed to ‘support pathways and welfare services’

* 99 confiscations of drugs or alcohol

* 62 people given Notices of Intended Action which ‘emphasise a preventative approach, prioritising advice and guidance’

* 0 Fixed Penalty Notices (fines) issued.

Councillor Kurtis Crossthorn, chair of the communities, parks and leisure committee at Sheffield City Council, said it was too early to say whether anti-social behaviour had reduced, but feedback from businesses and visitors had been positive.

City Centre Ambassadors in the Peace Gardensplaceholder image
City Centre Ambassadors in the Peace Gardens | SCC

He added: “It is also great to see reflected in the figures that officers are using their powers to offer support and intervention to those who need it.

“To tackle issues of anti-social behaviour in the city centre, we know we must also give people the help they need to improve their situation, which remains a priority.

“I want to reiterate that the PSPO is there to keep people safe. It will only be enforced if behaviour is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to others.”

Andrew Rimmer, city centre inspector for South Yorkshire Police, said criminality had fallen since the PSPO was introduced.

“The PSPO has filled a gap in legislation and allows us to introduce early interventions to stop behaviours, which may not necessarily be criminal, from escalating.

“We have also seen a reduction in wider criminality since the introduction of the PSPO as it allows us to act quickly and respond appropriately.”

