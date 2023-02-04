Plans by Sheffield City Council to penalise aggressive begging with fines of up to £1,000 have divided opinion.

The financial penalties would be imposed for breaching a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which would apply to the city centre to tackle anti-social behaviour if the idea gets the go-ahead.

Those found breaching the order would be hit with £100-on-the-spot fines, rising to £1,000 following prosecution for non-payment.

As well as persistent and aggressive begging, the fines could penalise ‘attempts to interact with members of the public’, urinating or defecating in public, and using a skateboard, bicycle or scooter in a way which causes harassment, alarm, distress or damage to property.

Some homeless people resort to begging to be able to survive

The plans have been met with criticism on Facebook. Susie Taylor said: “Joke...a fine they can't afford!!! They need resources putting in place to help and support them. They don't decide one day ‘when I grow up I'm going be a homeless beggar one day’!!

“Look after these people and rehouse them instead of dumping them...SCC get your priorities right.”

Another wrote: “How the hell are they supposed to pay a £1,000 fine when they’re begging for money in the first place? You couldn’t make this up!”

The plans are at a very early stage, according to a South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman, and are influenced by the PSPO that has been implemented in Barnsley to tackle similar issues there.

Such orders were introduced in 2014 under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which states PSPOs can be imposed if certain requirements are met.

These requirements are that the anti-social behaviour has had, or is likely to have, a detrimental effect on the quality of life of locals and the behaviour is persistent or unreasonable.

Posting on Facebook, Star reader Becky Gill questioned how “welcoming” the city is.