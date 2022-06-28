Both Airy Fairy, on London Road, and Jamesons Tearooms, on Abbeydale Road, suffered break-ins on Sunday night by raiders who smashed windows.

South Yorkshire Police were called to both incidents and are investigating, with appeals for witnesses having been issued over both the incidents.

Two Sheffield shops less than a mile apart suffered break-ins in the early hours on Sunday night. Anwen Fryer cleared glass off the pavement outside her shop, Airy Fairy, to make sure no digs were injured by broken glass

Police received a report at 5am of a burglary at Airy Fairy, a cafe and shop, on London Road, near Highfield, on Monday, June 27.

A police spokesman said: “It was reported that offenders had gained entry to the property by smashing a window. Nothing is reported to have been stolen.

“Officers are continuing with enquiries and anybody with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 140 of June 27.”

They had been called out just a few hours earlier to Jamesons Tearooms, having received a report at 1.20am of a burglary at the premises.

The police spokesman added: “The offenders gained entry by smashing a window, approximately six bottles of wine were stolen.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries and anybody with information should call 101 quoting incident number 48 of the 27 June.”

Anwen Fryer, who runs Airy Fairy, said nothing had been stolen from her premises because she always makes sure no high value items or cash are left in the store, as a result of having been burgled last August.

She spent part of yesterday brushing up glass outside her shop to make sure no dogs injured their feet on the pavement.

"We had to close yesterday,” she said: “It was a shock to arrive and find that the shop had been boarded up and that we couldn’t get into our own shop.

"We had to wait for the crime scene investigators to finish.

"It is so difficult, and there was nothing even in there for them to take. But despite that, it will still cost us £1,500 because of the repairs to the damage that has been caused.”