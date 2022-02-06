Sheffield council leader speaks at vigil on violence against women and girls

Our Bodies Our Streets and the Women's Equality Party Sheffield branch were holding their regular vigil to highlight the issue and and to remember all victims of gender-based violence.

The Femicide Census, which tracks patterns of such violent deaths, shows that on average one woman is killed by a man every three days in the UK.

A spokeswoman for the vigil groups said: “Although some of these deaths gain high media attention, most do not. But we need to remember every murder and continue to highlight that violence against women and girls (VAWG) needs to not only be a political and a policing priority, but needs a whole societal approach focused on prevention as opposed to accepting it as a problem we can only manage.

Councillor Terry Fox.

“Every council has a part to play in the solution, so we are really pleased the Council Leader Coun Terry Fox is speaking this Sunday.”

A monthly event, the vigil will take time to commemorate Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old Irish primary school teacher who was killed in January while running along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Vigils were held across Ireland after Ashling’s death, with an outpouring of anger and grief at her ‘senseless’ death. A 31-year-old man has appeared in court in Dublin, charged with her murder, and has been remanded in custody.