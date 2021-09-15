Sheffield cop at misconduct hearing today over 'maybe I should start eating curry' joke
A Sheffield police officer who allegedly joked ‘maybe I should start eating curry’ when talking about a 105-year-old Asian man is to appear before a misconduct panel today.
PC David Warwick is subject to a disciplinary hearing over a remark he is alleged to have made while in conversation with another police officer at Shepcote Lane police station, near Tinsley, last July.
South Yorkshire Police said it is claimed that while in conversation with a colleague of British Indian heritage, PC Warwick said ‘maybe I should start eating curry’ when hearing about a 105-year-old Asian man.
The force said: “It is alleged that during that conversation, in jest he used a racist, offensive, inappropriate and or discriminatory word.”
The misconduct hearing is listed for two days.
Police bosses have a range of sanctions available to them when dealing with misconduct hearings, ranging from warnings to instant dismissal if cases are proven.