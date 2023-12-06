The man has been arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

A man has been arrested after a Co-op store in Sheffield was reportedly smashed into and hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol was stolen.

Crime Scene Investigation teams have been spotted outside the Co-op store on Richmond Road, Sheffield, as South Yorkshire Police investigate the incident. The force have confirmed a cordon remains in place.

Police were called to the scene at around 4.35am on Wednesday, December 6, to reports of a break-in at the store.

It is reported that a man lifted the shutters and broke the front glass of the shop before filling two shopping baskets with approximately £400 worth of alcohol and leaving the store.