Sheffield Co-op burglary: Man, 41, arrested after reports of store windows smashed and £400 alcohol stolen
The man has been arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been arrested after a Co-op store in Sheffield was reportedly smashed into and hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol was stolen.
Crime Scene Investigation teams have been spotted outside the Co-op store on Richmond Road, Sheffield, as South Yorkshire Police investigate the incident. The force have confirmed a cordon remains in place.
Police were called to the scene at around 4.35am on Wednesday, December 6, to reports of a break-in at the store.
It is reported that a man lifted the shutters and broke the front glass of the shop before filling two shopping baskets with approximately £400 worth of alcohol and leaving the store.
Officers have subsequently arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of theft, burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. The investigation in Richmond continues.