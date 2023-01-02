A Sheffield City Councillor has said residents on an estate in her ward find it ‘difficult to live and feel safe’ there due to crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Councillor Nighat Basharat, Nether Edge and Sharrow, said residents of the Lansdowne estate flat complex don’t feel they are being listened to regarding a number of concerns an issues. She said on Facebook: “Lansdowne Estate residents shared their concerns around crime, anti- social behaviour and litter. Many shared due to living with the above issues it has become difficult to live or feel safe in the Estate.”

Acting on resident’s concerns, Coun Basharat claimed an “action plan” has been put together with fellow councillors, the South Local Area Committee (LAC) and other local representatives. It was not disclosed what is in the action plan, but it was reportedly drafted following an estate walk with the South LAC officer and is pending review.

The latest crime figures reveal there was 274 crimes reported to South Yorkshire Police in Nether Edge and Sharrow, and surrounding areas like Highfield, in November 2022. 75 of those were categorised as violence or sexual offences, accompanied by a further 38 reports of ASB. The area had more reported crime than any other in Sheffield South West.

