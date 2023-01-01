South Yorkshire Police recorded 372,000 incidents through 2022 and made thousands of arrests, according to new figures.

The force has recently shared statistics related to their performance over the course of the year, with officers recording 372,000 incidents. The numbers revealed South Yorkshire Police had made 22,000 arrests and charged 10,000 alledged criminals, though no numbers were shared about convictions.

South Yorkshire Police report they answered 630,000 calls, with control room statistics broken down regularly at the end of each month. In those control room statistics, the force often shared examples of timewasting calls they had received, including one person who asked what time it was. The monthly numbers revealed the improvements in performance for the 101 responses, as the time to answer calls continued to drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of 11,000 stop searches performed by officers, the force also handed out 84,000 notices for a range of driving offences, as officers aimed to keep the roads around Sheffield and South Yorkshire safer.