A man who smashed through the roof of a Sheffield property to avoid arrest has been jailed.

In February 2023, information was received by police reporting that cannabis was being grown at a property on Pye Bank Road in Pitsmoor.

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said officers executed an early morning warrant at the address and located an extensive cannabis factory within.

At a Sheffield Crown Court trial on February 1, 2024, Ronaldo Cera, 21, of Pye Bank Road, Pitsmoor was found guilty of producing a Class B drug.

The spokesperson said: "Officers monitoring the property from outside quickly became aware of a man smashing his way through the roof tiles from the attic.

"The man, later identified as 21-year-old Ronalda Cera, pulled himself up onto the roof through the shattered tiles and ran across the roofs of the neighbouring properties along the street before escaping arrest.

"After going on the run, Cera was arrested by officers in the Page Hall area on March 15.

"An extensive cannabis cultivation was found across a number of rooms within the Pitsmoor property, including the cellar, upstairs landing, attic and two bedrooms.

"Officers seized over 450 cannabis plants and around 11 kilograms of dried cannabis, as well as a range of cannabis cultivation equipment."

Last Thursday (February 1), Cera was sentenced to 24 months in prison and the court ordered him to be deported to Albania on conclusion of his sentence.

PC Gareth Webb, officer in the case, said: "Cera showed absolutely no regard for those living in neighbouring properties when he escaped onto the roof and ran across their rooftops to avoid arrest.

"He could have very easily caused significant damage to their properties or injured someone.

"Cannabis farms can significantly impact the quality of life of local residents and businesses, as well as often being linked to organised crime and serious violence, and I am pleased that Cera is now behind bars.

"We continue to urge the public to report local concerns around drug dealing to us, and to look out for the signs a property is being used to grow drugs.