Officers raided a house on Pye Bank Road, Burngreave, on Wednesday morning and found a cannabis farm. A force spokeswoman said an unknown man was present but fled the scene. The property was secured and boarded up by 5.55pm, she added. A witness who took photos said a man was seen climbing out of a window onto the roof and escaping barefoot. Four police vans attended, he added.
Barefoot man flees drugs bust at Sheffield house by 'climbing out of window on to roof'
