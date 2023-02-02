News you can trust since 1887
Barefoot man flees drugs bust at Sheffield house by 'climbing out of window on to roof'

A barefoot man climbed out of a window and fled police on a drugs bust in Sheffield, a witness said.

By David Walsh
3 minutes ago

Officers raided a house on Pye Bank Road, Burngreave, on Wednesday morning and found a cannabis farm. A force spokeswoman said an unknown man was present but fled the scene. The property was secured and boarded up by 5.55pm, she added. A witness who took photos said a man was seen climbing out of a window onto the roof and escaping barefoot. Four police vans attended, he added.

A witness who took photos said a man was seen climbing out of a window onto the roof and escaping barefoot. Pic: PinacMediaUK
Officers raided a house on Pye Bank Road in Burngreave on Wednesday morning and found a cannabis farm. Pic: PinacMediaUK
A man climbed barefoot out of a window and fled police on a drugs bust in Sheffield, a witness said. Pic: PinacMediaUK
The property was secured and boarded up by 5.55pm. Pic: PinacMediaUK