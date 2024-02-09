Sheffield snow: This is how city's buses and trams are operating as huge snowfall begins to thaw
Sheffield's bus and tram network was severely affected after heavy snowfall in several parts of the city yesterday.
Some described the traffic disruption yesterday (Thursday, February 8, 2024) as the worst they had ever seen.
As the snow begins to thaw this morning (Friday, February 9, 2024), we will be bringing you all of the latest information on how the cities buses and trams are coping.
7.45 update:
- A Stagecoach Supertram spokesperson confirmed at 6.41am the tram a full tram service is currently operating on all routes.
- Sheffield's bus network is also coping well, with only pre-planned disruption to a number of services relating to issues such as roadworks affecting the network.