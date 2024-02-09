Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield nightclub which had to be evacuated after an alleged rape has issued a statement explaining what action it has taken.

Corporation nightclub on Milton Street was emptied by police and closed in the early hours of Sunday, February 4, at around 2am, following a reported sex attack.

South Yorkshire Police said today, Thursday, February 8, that a 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of rape had since been bailed.

The force added: "Specialist officers are providing support to the woman as enquiries continue."

What has Corporation nightclub said about the police incident?

Corporation said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening that it had been in 'close collaboration' with South Yorkshire Police since then, 'providing full cooperation and assistance in their ongoing investigation'.

It added: "The police have expressed their satisfaction and are pleased with the measures we have in place and the measures we have implemented to aid their efforts.

"At Corporation, the safety of all who attend is of the utmost importance. While we are unable to share further details at this time to avoid any potential interference with the investigation's progress, we want to reassure everyone that we take these matters very seriously.

"We encourage anyone with concerns to reach out to our door staff for assistance while at the venue. We pride ourselves on doing everything within our power to ensure the safety and well-being of all who attend our events.

"We appreciate the recognition extended by South Yorkshire Police for our management of this incident. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all attendees for their cooperation during the evacuation and for their support as we navigate this situation with safety as our top priority."

Corporation also described what steps it had taken to improve safety at the club following the incident.

It said: "In our commitment to better assist our venue visitors, we have now created a dedicated contact number that will be accessible within the venue and can be found in all restrooms.

"A hotline number will be readily accessible at all times, allowing individuals experiencing discomfort, anxiety, or any concerns during club or gig nights to connect directly with our door staff.

"Our aim is to provide an additional layer of security and peace of mind to all."