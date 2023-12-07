Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police cut through the shutters of an industrial unit in Sheffield in a raid on a cannabis factory.

Over 700 plants were found inside the commercial property on Collwall Street in Darnall on December 4.

Dramatic photos show officers taking a pair of circular saws to the unit's metal shutters.

Two men were arrested at the scene and have since been charged in connection.

Damiano Behari, 25, of no fixed abode, and Eneo Guri, 27, also of no fixed abode, have been charged with the cultivation of cannabis. Both have been remanded in custody.

Local Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Katie Roland-Wilson said: "Some people may think cannabis is a 'harmless' drug however the production and supply of cannabis is often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people who are recruited to look after the grows.

“Acting on intelligence received, we executed a warrant at the premises in Darnall and within it, we located a cannabis factory with the plans within it having a street value of up to half a million pounds.

"I am pleased that we have taken out another cannabis factory as part of our efforts to tackle the supply of drugs, and I encourage the public to look out for the signs a property is being used being used to grow drugs.