A Sheffield United fan's secret confession about the Owls has gone viral, with their actions dividing opinion on social media.

The Blades supporter opened up anonymously on the popular @fesshole account on X, formerly Twitter, about their extreme response to a gift for their young son.

A Sheffield United fan's confession about the Owls has gone viral on social media. File photos show Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans

They wrote: "I'm a Sheffield United fan. My wife bought my toddler son a pair of socks with cartoon owls on a blue background. "They're just owls, nothing to do with Sheffield Wednesday," she said.

"After changing my son, I didn't put the socks in the wash basket but binned them instead."

The post had been viewed more than 850,000 times, as of Wednesday afternoon, generating over 300 comments - most in support but others insisting the fan had gone too far.

One person commented: "I remove 'Wednesday' from all my calendars and replace with 'the Day before Thursday'. Blue and white is a totally unacceptable colour combination in any circumstances. I may also be prone to exaggeration. Up the Blades!"

Another person wrote: "This doesn't seem like much of a fess, more like correct parenting."