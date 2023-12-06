Sheffield United fan's Owls confession goes viral, with admission dividing opinion
The post has been viewed more than 850,000 times and sparked over 300 comments
A Sheffield United fan's secret confession about the Owls has gone viral, with their actions dividing opinion on social media.
The Blades supporter opened up anonymously on the popular @fesshole account on X, formerly Twitter, about their extreme response to a gift for their young son.
They wrote: "I'm a Sheffield United fan. My wife bought my toddler son a pair of socks with cartoon owls on a blue background. "They're just owls, nothing to do with Sheffield Wednesday," she said.
"After changing my son, I didn't put the socks in the wash basket but binned them instead."
The post had been viewed more than 850,000 times, as of Wednesday afternoon, generating over 300 comments - most in support but others insisting the fan had gone too far.
One person commented: "I remove 'Wednesday' from all my calendars and replace with 'the Day before Thursday'. Blue and white is a totally unacceptable colour combination in any circumstances. I may also be prone to exaggeration. Up the Blades!"
Another person wrote: "This doesn't seem like much of a fess, more like correct parenting."
And a third person said: "I’m all for this level of pettiness. You definitely made the correct decision. Even some Sheffield Wednesday fans approved, with one Owl writing: "Even as a Wednesdayite I think this is acceptable behaviour. I won’t buy any product/service from any company that sponsors the other lot." But not everyone approved, with another person commenting: "Throwing away socks that a child in poverty could've used? That's nearly as shameful as being a Sheffield United fan."