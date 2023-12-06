Our gallery shows shops from Page Hall to Ecclesall Road, as recently as the noughties and all the way back to the early 1900s

They are at the heart of their communities, handily placed to keep you stocked with household essentials.

This retro photo gallery celebrates the corner shops and newsagents around Sheffield, and the owners who have served us with a smile down the decades.

The images show shops and the people who ran them, in many cases as a family business, across the city, from Page Hall to Ecclesall Road, as recently as the noughties and all the way back to the early 1900s.

Do you remember any of these shops and their owners, and are there any local shops you'd be lost without?

Harry and Jean Richardson at their corner shop on Norton Lees Road, Woodseats, at the junction with Cliffe Field Road, on their last day of trading, July 3, 1976 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Austin Brackenbury

Arthur Barber in his corner shop on Carver Street, Sheffield, in around 1950. His daughter Shirley recalled how it used to sell everything from a pin to a sack of potatoes. It was later converted into a sandwich shop before being demolished. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Newsagent Henry Kirk standing outside his shop on Tudor Street, Sheffield, in April 1972, shortly before it was due to be demolished to make way for the town hall extension Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers