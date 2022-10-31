Both the city’s main operators, First and Stagecoach, have had to take action to avoid hooligans causing problems including vandalism and pelting vehicles with fireworks.

First switched its 52A buses because of anti-social behaviour on Staniforth Road. The company said that for the safety of customers and passengers, they had to divert via Greenland Road, Sheffield Arena and Attercliffe Road, in both directions They also revealed that due to children targeting buses with fireworks on Crowder Road, Longley, services 97 and 98 were diverting via Herries Drive, Herries Road and Moonshine Lane in both directions, for the safety of staff and customers.

Stagecoach said they had to divert the 88 service due to anti-social behaviour in Firth Park. It has meant buses going via Barnsley Road, Hatfield House Lane and Sicey Avenue, while the number one service was using Barnsley Road. A spokesman said: “This is in both directions and until end of service tonight. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Sheffield’s buses have been hit by Halloween vandals this evening – with several routes having to miss streets out because of vandalism and antisocial behaviour. File picture shows a Sheffield bus.

It was not just Sheffield seeing trouble.

First said in Doncaster that due to vandalism, the 87 service was not serving Thorne Market Place; the 54 service was not serving Peters Gate in Scawthorpe, Green Lane, The Cresent, Harlold Ave, Osborne Ave, Shaftsbury Ave or Lawn Ave in Woodlands; and the 66 service was not waiting any time or stopping at Lothian Road roundabout.

And in Rotherham vandalism on Doncaster Road was blamed for service 115 divert via Fitzwilliam Rd and Herringthorpe Valley Rd in both directions; and service 116 divert via Fitzwilliam Rd to Mushroom Roundabout both ways.

