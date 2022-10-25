The youngster, aged 14, who suffered a facial injury in the incident, was with friends in Darnall Community Park, near Wilfrid Road, with a group of friends when a group of teenagers approached them holding fireworks, South Yorkshire Police have been told.

A spokesman for the force, which is investigating the incident as an assault, said today: “The teenagers began chasing the group and aiming them directly towards them. One of these fireworks has hit the victim in the face, resulting in a cut to his eye and swelling, which required hospital treatment.”

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify those involved and is appealing to anyone who may have been in Darnall Community Park around the time of the incident, saw anything that happened or has any CCTV footage to please get in touch.”

A boy has had to be taken to hospital after a gang attacked him with fireworks in Darnall Community Park, pictured. PIcture: Google

Police said that the group had been described as being of an Eastern European background, and were said to have been wearing tracksuits.

The incident happened on a Sunday evening, October 9, and was at around 5.30pm, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to pass information to police online at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Quote crime number 14/180996/22 when you get in touch.