Sheffield burglary: Prolific burglar who targeted elderly Rotherham couple is jailed
Shaun Battye was confronted by one of the elderly residents, who forced him to flee.
A prolific burglar who targeted an elderly couple living in Rotherham has been jailed.
Shaun Battye, aged 49, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the burglary at Sheffield Crown Court on October 5, 2023. The court heard how on July 4, 2023, Battye entered the home of an elderly couple on Middle Lane South in Herringthorpe, Rotherham.
He brazenly entered the property whilst the elderly gentleman was in the front garden. He was then bravely confronted by the man's wife whilst he was in the home, which forced him to flee the property, but not before stealing an amount of cash.
Battye was caught on CCTV, which allowed police to quickly identify, question and then charge him. At the time of the offence, Battye was out on licence following a previous conviction for burglary, for which he was jailed for three years and eight months.
During his Sheffield Crown Court appearance yesterday, Battye was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
The officer in charge of the case, PC Lisa Cooke, said: "This sentencing is a pleasing result and sees a repeat offender taken off our streets and put behind bars.
"I hope this serves as a warning to individuals who choose to break the law and cause fear to people in their homes that we will pursue you for your crimes and bring you to justice."