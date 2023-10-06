Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched after a gun was fired at a property in Sheffield late last night, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

Police have said shots were fired into a property on Barnsley Road, Sheffield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspects, reported to have been wearing dark clothing, fired shots towards an address on Barnsley Road, between the junctions with Crabtree Close and Fir Vale Road, near the Northern General Hospital, at around 11.20pm last night (October 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne said: "We absolutely appreciate that news of this incident will cause concern amongst the local community, in particular the residents of Barnsley Road and the surrounding streets."

Nobody is believed to have been injured during the incident but a property was damaged. The suspects are said to have been riding a motorcycle and rode away in the direction of the Northern General Hospital after firing at the Barnsley Road address.

DI Ronayne continued: "This was a worrying incident that happened on a busy residential street, and it was only by luck that nobody was injured as a result of the suspects’ actions. It’s imperative that anyone with information about this incident comes forward, so we can identify those responsible.

“We’d like to hear from anyone in the local area who may have seen the suspects either before or after the shots were fired, or anyone who may have video doorbell footage or Dashcam of the suspects."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Alec Gibbons, of the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We know how concerning incidents like this can be for residents and I want to assure the local community that increased patrols are being carried out in the area to provide reassurance and I would encourage anyone with concerns to stop and speak to us. We are here to help you and provide support."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1,058 of October 5, 2023. If you have CCTV/ video doorbell footage or Dashcam, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.