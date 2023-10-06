Scott Jackson died in hospital after he was found unconcious near the Butchers Arms pub in Thurnscoe, Barnsley.

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 42-year-old man from Barnsley earlier this week, South Yorkshire Police have said.

Scott Jackson was found unconcious on September 24, 2023, after reportedly being assaulted near the Butchers Arms pub on High Street in Thurscoe, Barnsley. Scott was initially taken to the Northern General Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where on Tuesday, October 3, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away.

Three men from the Barnsley area, aged 25, 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody at this time.

42-year-old Scott Jackson died in hospital after he was reportedly assaulted outside the Butchers Arms pub in Thurnscoe. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

Scott's family are being supported by officers and have released a photograph of him.

Enquiries are ongoing and South Yorkshire Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident. This can be done via 101 or the force's live chat/online portal - which can be found at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.