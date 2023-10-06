The site benefits from a 'colossal' amount of footfall, the estate agent claims

‘The most popular’ cafe in a Sheffield suburb is up for sale a year after it opened.

The Grind Cafe in Broomhill is on the market for £169,950. Turnover is stated as £364,000 but profit is not disclosed.

The Grind Cafe Broomhill is for sale for £169,950.

The estate agent’s pitch states: "Probably the most popular coffee shop in this bustling suburb of Sheffield…and enjoying a colossal amount of footfall from shoppers, residents, visitors and students."

It adds: "The cafe is run entirely by staff and therefore represents a huge opportunity for more hands-on owner operators to profit substantially from a very busy volume of trade".

The sale comes a year after the business opened on Whitham Road in a former Royal Bank of Scotland building. The Grind has two other venues, also in trendy locations, in Kelham Island and Kommune food hall in Castlegate.

The popular cafe is on Whitham Road.

Prior to the Grind, the Broomhill site had been a branch of Williams and Glyn's Bank and then RBS. It closed in November 2018, and the windows were boarded up.