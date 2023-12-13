He was caught on CCTV soon after the break-in using her bank cards at a petrol station.

A Sheffield burglar was caught after he left blood at the scene of an elderly victim’s home when he broke in to steal her bank cards.

Lee Green, 50, of Deer Park View, cruelly targeted the home of an elderly woman on Nelson Road, Stannington, on August 2 at around 1.10am.

He broke into the property and made off with a bag containing a purse and money.

Shortly afterward, the burglar was caught on CCTV using the victim’s bank card at a nearby fuel station.

However, forensic work also found Green had left blood at the scene of the woman’s home when he broke in.

Green appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on December 8 and was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to burglary.

Officer in the case PC Aron Davies said: “We are pleased that Green is now safely behind bars and cannot cause further harm to the public.