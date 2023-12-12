Within Europe, Sheffield is ranked ahead of the likes of Seville, Turin, Bilbao and Porto

Sheffield has been named as one of the top 100 cities in Europe, after undergoing what judges called an extraordinary 'rebirth'.

The Steel City is the 13th best city in the UK, according to worldsbestcities.com, and the 79th best in the whole of Europe, ahead of the likes of Seville, Turin, Bilbao and Porto.

More than 80 years after George Orwell famously branded it the 'ugliest town in the world', it is today recognised as the country's greenest city, more than three fifths of which is designated as green space.

It ranked particularly highly for 'product' - a measure of each city's key institutions, attractions and infrastructure, including museums, universities and sports teams, and for 'people' - a measure of each city's immigration rate and diversity. London topped the table of Europe's best cities, with seven other UK cities making the top 50.

Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Nottingham were among the other UK cities ranked in Europe's top 100.

Below are all the UK cities rated among the top 100 in Europe and where they rank, according to worldsbestcities.com.

1 . Oxford - 27th Oxford is the second best city in UK and 27th best in Europe, according to worldsbestcities.com, which says it is the continent's best university city thanks in part to its '500-year-old pubs and the Gothic and neoclassical buildings and spires above'.

2 . Edinburgh - 28th Edinburgh is the UK's third best city and the 28th best in Europe, according to worldsbestcities.com, which praises its culture and history, along with the 'Gothic architecture, moody weather and the legacy of the literary masters who've flocked here for both'.

3 . Manchester - 33rd Manchester is the fourth best city in the UK and the 33rd best in Europe, according to worldsbestcities.com. It says: "A renowned university and a strategic location for future-focused business come together to form a historic sense of place."

4 . Bristol - 36th Bristol is the fifth best city in the UK and 36th in Europe, according to worldsbestcities.com. It says: "Independent, creative and multi-cultural, Bristol is England at its most engaging."