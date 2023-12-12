The UK's 'best' 17 cities and where they rank among the top 100 in Europe, including Sheffield
Within Europe, Sheffield is ranked ahead of the likes of Seville, Turin, Bilbao and Porto
Sheffield has been named as one of the top 100 cities in Europe, after undergoing what judges called an extraordinary 'rebirth'.
The Steel City is the 13th best city in the UK, according to worldsbestcities.com, and the 79th best in the whole of Europe, ahead of the likes of Seville, Turin, Bilbao and Porto.
More than 80 years after George Orwell famously branded it the 'ugliest town in the world', it is today recognised as the country's greenest city, more than three fifths of which is designated as green space.
It ranked particularly highly for 'product' - a measure of each city's key institutions, attractions and infrastructure, including museums, universities and sports teams, and for 'people' - a measure of each city's immigration rate and diversity. London topped the table of Europe's best cities, with seven other UK cities making the top 50.
Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Nottingham were among the other UK cities ranked in Europe's top 100.
Below are all the UK cities rated among the top 100 in Europe and where they rank, according to worldsbestcities.com.